How Pinterest’s ‘Inclusive AI’ Is Getting Users to Shop

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Outside Asian markets, companies have yet to see lasting success in melding social media and e-commerce. But platforms and brands continue to adapt social selling to meet their respective consumers.
The technology that exists for brands to offer customers individualised online shopping experiences is expensive and complex. But some start-ups are finding ways to personalise product recommendations and more.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
London Fashion Week will showcase a host of AI-generated outfits and industry insiders have expressed a growing optimism about what the technology can do for the sector.
Sign up now to join us in person at the Times Center, New York – or via the global livestream – to learn more about the latest innovations that will shape fashion and beauty in the year ahead.
US consumer spending across online luxury sellers like Farfetch, Matches and Net-a-Porter suffered sustained declines throughout 2023. The question is whether the downturn is simply temporary or the luxury e-commerce model itself is broken.
Rufus, as the software is known, will help guide users to products that best fit their needs, the company said.