How the Internet Changed Menswear

The instant access to information and products provided by the internet is changing how we adopt trends and signal status, argues author W. David Marx in “Status and Culture,” leaving us worse off for it.
From casualisation to the decline of streetwear, BoF unpacks what’s driving the “unprecedented” boom in the men’s market.
Discord has become a popular gathering place for streetwear and sneaker fans.
The Digital Services Act could impact how fashion brands and marketers reach their online audiences, particularly if they depend on algorithmic recommendations for visibility and engagement.
One start-up is trying to shake up the lucrative and entrenched off-price ecosystem by building an online marketplace to more efficiently connect sellers and buyers of retail’s excess inventory.
Like the internet back in 1993, AI is still in its infancy. It’s impossible to predict exactly where it will take us, but things are developing quickly and in many incredible ways, writes Imran Amed.
Mo Gawdat, an artificial intelligence expert and former chief business officer of Google X, explains how humans have the power to turn AI into a positive force that benefits society.