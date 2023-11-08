Millions of Luxury Products Now Come With Unique Digital Passports. Here’s What That Means.

The Business of Fashion
Proponents of the effort to give every item its own digital identity say they’ll unlock numerous benefits for brands and shoppers alike. But for these IDs to work will require overcoming some big obstacles first.
The fashion industry hates those annoying clothing labels as much as you do.
Brands are adopting new technologies that store and share product information to improve authentication, provide transparency and boost consumer trust. However, for “product passports” to truly gain traction, businesses must coalesce around common standards and engage with pilot projects at scale.
