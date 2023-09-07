default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Aura Blockchain Consortium Names New CEO

Members of the Aura Blockchain Consortium pose for a group photo.
Franck Le Moal, LVMH CIO; Lorenzo Bertelli, group marketing director and head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group; Angela Au-Yeung, internal innovation director at Cartier; Romain Carrere, Aura Blockchain Consortium CEO; Carolin Strauss, director of strategy at Mercedes-Benz; Stefano Rosso, chairman of Maison Margiela and CEO of BVX. (Aura Blockchain Consortium)
By

The Aura Blockchain Consortium, an association of luxury brands dedicated to using blockchain to improve traceability and transparency of their goods, has appointed tech entrepreneur Romain Carrere its new chief executive and general secretary.

Carrere, whose background includes advising web3 start-ups and luxury companies on their digital strategies, is tasked with driving the group’s “new phase of growth” as it scales its platform globally, the consortium said in a release. He succeeds Daniela Ott, who helped establish Aura’s foundations as it sought to give blockchain-based digital twins to millions of items.

Aura was founded as a non-profit in April 2021 by LVMH, Prada and Richemont-owned Cartier to provide luxury companies a single blockchain on which they could record their products, offering consumers a way to verify their authenticity and in some cases information such as the product’s history. OTB Group, owner of Maison Margiela, entered the partnership shortly after, and since, others such as the Mercedes-Benz Group have joined as well.

Despite the broader struggles faced by the crypto world and NFTs, Aura has charged ahead with its vision for a luxury blockchain. By Dec. 2021, Ott told BoF they had logged “double-digit millions of products,” and the group has continued scaling its platform.

In a statement, Lorenzo Bertelli, Aura’s chairman and Prada’s group marketing director and head of corporate social responsibility, said Carrere “will help steer the Consortium into a new strategic phase and fulfil our vision on a global scale.”

Learn more:

What’s Next for Luxury Brands and Blockchain

The Prada and LVMH-backed Aura Blockchain Consortium is rolling out a shared solution for brands to distribute NFTs. But leveraging blockchain for issues like fighting counterfeits and tracing materials is still in its early stages.

About the author
Marc Bain
Marc Bain

Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.

How the Internet Changed Menswear

The internet helped men find community in clothing but has also fostered a mentality that prioritises scoring points online, according to Derek Guy, aka ‘Menswear Guy,’ who has inadvertently become one of social media’s most prominent men’s fashion commentators.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses