How Fashion NFTs Fizzled

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The sneaker giant’s first NFT sale this week offered a bright spot for web3 hopes and illustrated that they can still offer a way to build and connect with a community — if brands do it right.
A growing number of brands will be experimenting with nascent web3 technologies like NFTs, and learning that careful nurturing is needed to thrive, as The State of Fashion 2023 explains.
The German brand revealed its first collection of NFT wearables for virtual spaces just days after Nike announced the debut of its web3 platform.
One company using artificial intelligence to help fashion businesses identify their links to China’s Xinjiang region received a public vote of confidence last week when it struck a multi-year deal with US Customs and Border Protection.
The copying claims in the latest lawsuit against Shein are the sort fast-fashion retailers have fended off for years. Where they take a new turn is their assertion that Shein’s infringement is driven by an algorithm.
Instalment payment services helped fuel sales for years. But high interest rates could soon have shoppers pulling back.
Meta’s social network, which launched Wednesday, is the biggest competitor yet to the Elon Musk-owned platform and potentially gives fashion an important new channel for reaching audiences.