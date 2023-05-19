The BoF Podcast | The Web3 Debate: A Reality Check on Fashion and the Metaverse

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
On Wednesday, Montanna became the first US state to ban the social video app TikTok.
Epic Games, creator of the video game megahit Fortnite, and the maker of Clo3D, a popular 3D fashion-design tool, are so aligned in their visions of digital fashion’s future that they bought shares in one another.
Founder Charaf Tajer compared AI to electronic music or sampling: It may be done on a computer, but it still takes talent, creativity and effort to produce good results.
The search giant is debuting an experimental new search experience and will use its shopping vertical as a key testing ground.