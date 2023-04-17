Nike Has a Plan to Take Digital Goods Mainstream. Just Don’t Call Them NFTs.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Nike’s .Swoosh is a platform for customers to learn about web3, collect virtual products like sneakers or jerseys and, eventually, help to co-create them — even potentially earning royalties on their sales.
RTFKT hasn’t slowed down since Nike acquired the company last year. Its founders have a bold vision for their brand’s future as they seek to bridge the digital and physical worlds.
Brands like Adidas, Gucci and The Hundreds are finding the tokens are a great way to reward their superfans. But maintaining that loyalty can be hard work.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
It’s only getting easier to create AI-generated content like the Balenciaga-Harry Potter mashup, but whether brands should be concerned about how their images are used or try to get in on the action themselves is up for debate.
BoF and Snap invited market leaders, including executives from Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Jacquemus and Paco Rabanne, to discuss how to connect consumers to new forms of creativity, while investing in the channels and functionality that drive the bottom line.
LVMH’s Patou has begun rolling out a new AI-powered authentication system with its technology partner Ordre, adding a new dimension in fashion’s effort to fight fakes using AI’s ability to spot patterns indiscernible to humans.