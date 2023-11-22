Retailers Beware. ‘Tis the Season for Cyberattacks.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Businesses face more threats than ever of cyber attacks and improper data handling. Fashion players must urgently improve their defenses and make digital security a strategic imperative.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
The search and advertising giant on Thursday announced three new tools aimed at assisting online shoppers with their purchases.
Platforms like Instagram let sports stars connect with fans in ways they couldn’t previously, while helping to make fashion a vital element of an athlete’s image and branding.
In London, leaders from Chanel, Burberry, Jimmy Choo and more joined BoF Insights, The Business of Fashion’s data and analysis think tank, to explore the findings from The BoF Brand Magic Index.
Croissant is a start-up that melds retail with resale, showing shoppers the secondhand market value of products they want to buy, as well as offering them a simple way to resell those items for immediate cash.