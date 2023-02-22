The MetaBirkins Creator Isn’t Done Fighting Yet

The Business of Fashion
Fashion and art were already filled with young creators borrowing brand icons. The practice is taking on new digital dimensions as NFTs take off.
The trademark battle over NFTs is set to establish important precedents in how the law treats digital assets, leaving IP attorneys eagerly watching.
In the opening days of its trial against the MetaBirkins creator, the luxury house revealed some of its own thinking around web3 and virtual worlds.
The recent “MetaBirkin” non-fungible token legal battle surfaced the many digital grey areas around trademarks and authenticity. BoF Insights research sheds light on what consumers think.
Join us on Wednesday 22 March, 2023 at The Times Center, New York — or via the global livestream.
The veteran designer and pioneer of “China chic” took popular NFT images from Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks and laced and embroidered them onto her garments for her brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
Shopify, Farfetch and other tech companies are vying for the multi-billion-dollar opportunity to handle the backend of brands’ online stores.