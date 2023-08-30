The EU’s New Rules on Personalised Social Media Feeds, Explained

The Business of Fashion
As digital marketing becomes less effective and more costly, brands will embrace creative campaigns and channels such as retail media networks and the metaverse to achieve greater returns on investment and deepen community-led customer engagement.
Apple’s new privacy settings weren’t the first move to limit data companies have access to and won’t be the last, meaning brands can’t rely on their old playbooks to target new shoppers.
Higher-end fashion labels have become more prolific on the short-form video app in 2023. BoF unpacks how brands are growing buzz on TikTok.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
One start-up is trying to shake up the lucrative and entrenched off-price ecosystem by building an online marketplace to more efficiently connect sellers and buyers of retail’s excess inventory.
Like the internet back in 1993, AI is still in its infancy. It’s impossible to predict exactly where it will take us, but things are developing quickly and in many incredible ways, writes Imran Amed.
Mo Gawdat, an artificial intelligence expert and former chief business officer of Google X, explains how humans have the power to turn AI into a positive force that benefits society.
