What Happened to Crypto’s Luxury Shoppers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The swelling ranks of the crypto-rich are boosting US luxury sales, and unlike previous generations of tech wealth, many are splashing out large sums on fashion that gets them noticed.
Some see the crypto downturn as a way to weed out weak projects, chase away the speculators and clear the way for builders who see web3’s long-term value.
Young, wealthy professionals have flooded Miami and Austin over the last 18 months, and luxury brands are following the money. But selling to a newly minted tech millionaire isn’t always so simple.
Supercharged chatbots, hyper-personalised marketing copy and new ways for shoppers to discover fashion online are just a few of the dream applications for ChatGPT and similar AI models.
Games have become a cultural force in their own right and the preferred entertainment of Gen-Z, which accounts for a fast-growing share of fashion sales.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
A new washing machine Samsung developed with Patagonia raises the question of how fashion can best combat its rampant microfibre pollution problem.