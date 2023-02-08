What We Learned From the MetaBirkin Trial

The Business of Fashion
The trademark battle over NFTs is set to establish important precedents in how the law treats digital assets, leaving IP attorneys eagerly watching.
Fashion and art were already filled with young creators borrowing brand icons. The practice is taking on new digital dimensions as NFTs take off.
BoF shares key insights from a panel positing tech-driven innovations for fashion and beauty at Copenhagen’s International Fashion Fair, which returned to celebrate its 60th season last week.
A jury in New York sided with the French luxury house in its year-long legal battle against Mason Rothschild over his digital renditions of its famed Birkin bag.
In the opening days of its trial against the MetaBirkins creator, the luxury house revealed some of its own thinking around web3 and virtual worlds.