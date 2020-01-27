default-output-block.skip-main
Announcing Baja East, Walker Drawas, Zoe Communications and White House Black Market

Baja East Pre-Fall 2020 Lookbook by Nio Vardan | Source: Courtesy
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce four new partners on BoF Careers.

Baja East is a men's and womenswear luxury brand based in Los Angeles, with genderless styles at the core of its "loose luxe" branding. The brand is currently under the creative direction of Scott Studenberg, formerly sales director at Lanvin. Baja East was a finalist for the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and 2015 LVMH Prize. The brand seeks a graphic artist in Los Angeles.

Founded by Jennifer Walker and Adam Drawas in 2014, Walker Drawas is a full-service entertainment marketing agency, specialising in celebrity, influencer, experiential, media and public relations strategies. Walker Drawas is looking for an east coast director in New York and a PR account manager in Los Angeles.

London-based Zoe Communications is an agency specialising in PR, events, marketing and digital management for their clients in the fashion, art, music and design industries. Fashion clients include sustainable footwear brand Rothy's and womenswear brand Rosetta Getty. Zoe Communications is recruiting for a press assistant in London.

White House Black Market began in 1985 in Fort Myers, Florida, and was acquired by Chico's FAS in 2003. Designed in-house, White House Black Market also offers a personalised service with more than 3,000 stylist associates at more than 350 boutiques and outlets across North America. White House Black Market seeks a merchant in Florida, United States.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.

