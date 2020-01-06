default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Belstaff, Hunter and Camilla and Marc

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Belstaff Autumn/Winter 2019 | Source: Courtesy
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1924 by Eli Belovitch and Harry Grosberg, Belstaff is a clothing brand that specialises in waterproof garments for men and women. The brand has stores across the US and Europe. The brand has recently collaborated with the likes of David Beckham and Liv Tyler on capsule collections. Belstaff is looking for a social media manager and a marketing manager based in their London office.

Hunter is a British heritage brand established in 1856, renowned for its Hunter Original wellington boots. Under Alasdhair Willis' creative direction, the company has launched two new brand categories since 2013 and has seen four catwalk shows at London Fashion Week. Hunter seeks an accessories designer and an environmental sustainability manager in London, among other roles.

Established in 2003 by siblings Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman, Camilla and Marc is an Australian luxury womenswear brand. Their collections are stocked online and in boutiques across Australia, the US, Europe and Asia. Camilla and Marc is searching for a social media manager and a publicity and VIP relations manager in Sydney.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024