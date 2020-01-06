Announcing Belstaff, Hunter and Camilla and Marc

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1924 by Eli Belovitch and Harry Grosberg, Belstaff is a clothing brand that specialises in waterproof garments for men and women. The brand has stores across the US and Europe. The brand has recently collaborated with the likes of David Beckham and Liv Tyler on capsule collections. Belstaff is looking for a social media manager and a marketing manager based in their London office.

Hunter is a British heritage brand established in 1856, renowned for its Hunter Original wellington boots. Under Alasdhair Willis' creative direction, the company has launched two new brand categories since 2013 and has seen four catwalk shows at London Fashion Week. Hunter seeks an accessories designer and an environmental sustainability manager in London, among other roles.

Established in 2003 by siblings Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman, Camilla and Marc is an Australian luxury womenswear brand. Their collections are stocked online and in boutiques across Australia, the US, Europe and Asia. Camilla and Marc is searching for a social media manager and a publicity and VIP relations manager in Sydney.

