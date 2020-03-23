default-output-block.skip-main
Announcing Kirna Zabête, DL1961, Psykhe and Shaku

Check out this week's new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Kirna Zabete shoppers | Source: Courtesy
  BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce four new partners on BoF Careers.

Kirna Zabête is a luxury women's retailer with four stores across the United States, as well as an e-commerce shop, featuring the likes of Balenciaga, Dior, Celine and Gucci. The retailer was founded in 1999 by Beth Buccini. The team is recruiting for a head of e-commerce in New York.

Launched in 2008, DL1961 is a New York-based global lifestyle brand, creating denim collections for men, women and kids, made from ethically sourced cotton and water-efficient botanic fibres. DL1961 focuses on water, energy and dye usage through its supply chain. The brand seeks a graphic designer and a summer showroom intern in New York.

Psykhe is a B2C fashion e-commerce aggregator platform powered by AI, machine learning and psychology. Psykhe was founded in 2019 in London by Anabel Maldonado, a fashion journalist and communications consultant with a background in neuropsychology. The platform launches Spring 2020. Psykhe is looking for a head of digital marketing in London.

Based in London, Shaku was established in 2019 by founder and creative director, Shakera Tayub. The brand creates sustainable luxury scarves, printing Tayub's hand-drawn designs on sustainable fabrics with premium dyes in a factory in Como, Italy. Shaku seeks an e-commerce and marketing assistant and a buying and merchandising associate in London.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.

