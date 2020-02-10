Announcing Manu Atelier, SHOES 53045, Chico’s and Moose Knuckles

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce four new partners on BoF Careers.

Manu Atelier is a contemporary accessories brand, established in 2014 by co-creative directors and sisters Merve and Beste Manastır in Istabul, Turkey. Originally a handbag label, the brand launched a footwear line in 2018. Manu Atelier's global stockists include retailers such as Selfridges, Browns, Moda Operandi, Lane Crawford and Galeries Lafayette. The brand is recruiting for an e-commerce coordinator in Istanbul.

Launched early 2019 by Chief Executive Aurelia Ammour and Chief Creative Officer David Tourniaire, the designer behind Balenciaga's Triple S sneaker, SHOES 53045 is a digital direct-to-consumer brand. Designed in Paris, headquartered in Los Angeles and created in China, the SHOES 53045 unisex sneakers are leather-free and technical in their design. SHOES 53045 seeks a footwear product development/production manager in Los Angeles.

Chico's was founded in 1983 as a small boutique selling Mexican folk art on Sanibel Island, Florida, before the founders pivoted to fashion. Chico's headquarters are located in Fort Myers, Florida, and also operates White House Black Market and Soma Intimates. Chico's is looking for a merchant, brand stylist and more roles in Florida.

Founded in 2009, Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has men's and womenswear collections and is available in 25 countries. The brand operates from three factories and employs more than 200 Canadians — including 90 skilled technicians — in the design, quality maintenance and production. Moose Knuckles seeks a womenswear designer and VP of operations in Montreal, among other roles.

