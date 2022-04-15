Neiman Marcus Group Joins BoF Careers

This week, we are pleased to introduce a new partner on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1907, the Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) consists of the department store brands Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. With a team of over 9,000 associates, NMG has a majority female-led leadership team and recently acquired a $200 million minority common equity investment from Farfetch.

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus offers an assortment of luxury merchandise for women, men, kids and home. With over 37 Neiman Marcus stores as well as an online presence, the brand is a stockist for the likes of Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Tom Ford. Neiman Marcus seeks an experience designer and a contemporary buyer in Texas, among other roles.

Founded in 1899 by Herman Bergdorf, Bergdorf Goodman is a luxury department store based on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. It became part of the Neiman Marcus Group in 1987. There are two Bergdorf Goodman stores, which stock brands such as Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Prada. Bergdorf Goodman is recruiting for a site merchandiser and a people services manager in New York, among other roles.