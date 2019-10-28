Announcing Pink Shirtmaker, Mark Cross and Tom Wood

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Part of the LVMH group, London-based Pink Shirtmaker was founded in 1984 and creates bespoke and ready-to-wear shirting. Its newly opened London workshop is the latest move in the brand's relaunch, following the introduction of Christopher Zanardi-Landi as CEO and John Ray as creative director in 2017. Pink is recruiting for a product developer and a CRM manager in London, among other international roles.

Founded in 1845 as a saddlery in Boston, Mark Cross is an American luxury brand that rose to prominence when its owners, relocated the company to New York and expanded into luxury fashion. Today, Mark Cross handbags and accessories can be found in over 130 stores worldwide. The brand is looking for a store director in New York.

Norwegian brand Tom Wood creates jewellery, ready-to-wear and lifestyle collections with a sustainable approach to materials. The brand is stocked in retailers such as Kith, Lane Crawford and Galeries Lafayette, among others. Tom Wood is headquartered in Oslo, where it seeks a head of design for ready-to-wear and a public relations manager.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.