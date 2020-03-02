Announcing Shopify, Giuliva Heritage Collection and Miinto

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Launched in 2006 in Canada, Shopify is a platform built for independent business owners to start, sell, market and manage their businesses online and in-store. The second largest e-commerce platform in the US, with an annual revenue north of $1.5 billion for 2019, Shopify has over 1 million retail partners including Mara Hoffman, 11 Honoré and Allbirds. Shopify seeks an online course producer in Toronto, an integrated marketer in Paris and more roles.

Margherita Cardelli and Gerardo Cavaliere founded their label, Giuliva Heritage Collection, in Rome in 2017. Manufactured in Italy, Giuliva Heritage is stocked by the likes of MatchesFashion, Net-a-Porter, Galeries Lafayette and Bergdorf Goodman. The brand is looking for a wholesale and retail specialist in Rome.

Miinto is one of Europe's fastest growing e-commerce businesses, connecting shoppers, boutiques and brands in seven European markets. Initially started as a side project by friends Konrad Kierklo and Mike Radoor, the pair took the project full-time in 2009 — the same year they won the Danish National Young Enterprise award. Miinto is recruiting for a head of freight and fulfillment in Denmark and sales managers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.

