Announcing Simone Rocha, Soma and Billion Dollar Boy

Simone Rocha launched her London-based independent womenswear brand in 2010. The label is known for its subversive take on romantic femininity, which has won the brand awards including Harper's Bazaar Designer of the Year in 2016 and British Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2016 British Fashion Awards. Simone Rocha is currently looking for an assistant store manager in New York.

Established in 2004 by an all-female design team, Soma is a comfort-focused lingerie brand. In 2019, the group launched online intimate apparel brand TellTale under the leadership of Chief Executive Bonnie Brooks and Intimates Group President, Mary van Praag. Soma is searching for a director in digital marketing in Florida, United States.

Billion Dollar Boy is a social media marketing agency with offices in London and New York. Founded in 2014, Billion Dollar Boy has worked with Bobbi Brown, Garnier and Primark on campaign strategies, creative concepts and influencer programmes. Billion Dollar Boy is searching for a global marketing and PR director, an account manager and a UK client partnerships director among others based in New York and London respectively.

