Announcing Viu Eyewear, De La Vali, Figs and Buck Mason

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce four new partners on BoF Careers.

Established in 2013, Viu Eyewear is designed in Switzerland under the creative direction of Fabrice Aeberhard. Its designs are sold in stores across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the UK. Viu Eyewear is looking for a global customer solutions team lead, a retail marketing and European event manager team lead, and a head of e-commerce, among others, to work at the brand's Munich offices.

Inspired by founders Jana Sascha and Laura Castro's Ibizan heritage, De La Vali is a ready-to-wear womenswear brand with a bohemian aesthetic, launched in 2017. De La Vali is stocked by the likes of Browns, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols and Luisaviaroma. The team is looking for a production and development manager to join them at their headquarters in London.

Figs is a lifestyle brand taking on the $60 billion medical apparel industry by creating medical uniforms sold directly to professionals. The brand recorded over $100 million in sales last year. Figs is recruiting for a VP of communications, a creative project manager, and a senior art director, among others, all based in Santa Monica, United States.

Buck Mason is a menswear brand founded by Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koehn in 2013. The brand has stores in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, and works with a local factory to create their production runs. Buck Mason is looking to hire an e-commerce front end developer, an assistant menswear designer and a senior menswear design director based in Los Angeles.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.