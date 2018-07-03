default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Asos Names Former ITV Boss as Next Chairman

The British online fashion retailer has appointed Adam Crozier, the former boss of broadcaster ITV, as its chairman.
Asos headquarters in London | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Tuesday Adam Crozier, the former boss of broadcaster ITV, will succeed Brian McBride as its chairman.

Crozier, the current chairman of hotels-to-coffee-chain group Whitbread, will take over from McBride, who has been with ASOS for six years, after its annual shareholders' meeting on November 29.

Established in 2000 for fashion-conscious twenty-somethings, ASOS is Britain's biggest e-commerce success story and its current market capitalisation of £5.12 billion ($6.73 billion) is bigger than Marks & Spencer's.

Crozier, 54, was ITV's chief executive until June 2017 and is also a former boss of the Royal Mail and the Football Association.

By James Davey; editor: Paul Sandle.

