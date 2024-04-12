Skip to main content
Workplace & Talent

Introducing BoF Careers Executive Search

A tailored recruitment service offering specialist support to secure top-tier talent for your open roles — from entry-level to C-suite positions across fashion, retail, luxury and beauty.
BoF Careers Executive Search
(Unsplash)
By

BoF Careers, The Business of Fashion’s premium jobs platform, has launched Executive Search, a specialised headhunting service tailored to the unique needs of BoF Careers partners. With a bespoke, active approach, Executive Search aims to match employers with top-tier talent, from entry-level to C-suite positions.

Employers will be matched with a dedicated senior talent acquisition specialist with over 10 years experience recruiting within luxury, fashion and media. Leveraging BoF’s strong network of industry contacts, our specialist will develop a tailored approach to support HR and hiring needs in the most effective way possible, all while delivering an exceptional candidate experience.

Key benefits:

  • Access to Exceptional Candidates — Leveraging BoF’s unparalleled network within the fashion, retail, luxury and beauty industries to connect companies with the highest calibre of qualified professionals.
  • Expert Industry Guidance — With a deep understanding of the industry’s talent landscape, our specialist provides 360 degree support throughout the hiring process, from building an inclusive job description through to offer management of successful hires.
  • Actionable Insights — Clear and ongoing assessment of recruitment success, providing partners with weekly feedback and data, including DEI software to ensure a diverse, fair and inclusive hiring process.

Available to BoF Careers premium partners, Executive Search works hand-in-hand with our BoF Careers subscription to empower brands with the tools and expertise needed to attract, secure and retain top talent — from building company profiles and advertising vacant roles to dedicated insider expertise.

To find out more, please contact hannah.ryan@businessoffashion.com or register your interest by filling out this form.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

