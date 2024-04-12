Introducing BoF Careers Executive Search

BoF Careers, The Business of Fashion’s premium jobs platform, has launched Executive Search, a specialised headhunting service tailored to the unique needs of BoF Careers partners. With a bespoke, active approach, Executive Search aims to match employers with top-tier talent, from entry-level to C-suite positions.

Employers will be matched with a dedicated senior talent acquisition specialist with over 10 years experience recruiting within luxury, fashion and media. Leveraging BoF’s strong network of industry contacts, our specialist will develop a tailored approach to support HR and hiring needs in the most effective way possible, all while delivering an exceptional candidate experience.

Key benefits:

Access to Exceptional Candidates — Leveraging BoF’s unparalleled network within the fashion, retail, luxury and beauty industries to connect companies with the highest calibre of qualified professionals.

— Leveraging BoF’s unparalleled network within the fashion, retail, luxury and beauty industries to connect companies with the highest calibre of qualified professionals. Expert Industry Guidance — With a deep understanding of the industry’s talent landscape, our specialist provides 360 degree support throughout the hiring process, from building an inclusive job description through to offer management of successful hires.

— With a deep understanding of the industry’s talent landscape, our specialist provides 360 degree support throughout the hiring process, from building an inclusive job description through to offer management of successful hires. Actionable Insights — Clear and ongoing assessment of recruitment success, providing partners with weekly feedback and data, including DEI software to ensure a diverse, fair and inclusive hiring process.

Available to BoF Careers premium partners, Executive Search works hand-in-hand with our BoF Careers subscription to empower brands with the tools and expertise needed to attract, secure and retain top talent — from building company profiles and advertising vacant roles to dedicated insider expertise.

To find out more, please contact hannah.ryan@businessoffashion.com or register your interest by filling out this form.