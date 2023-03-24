default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Next and The Claw Models

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
An employee at Next looking through denim jeans.
An employee at Next. (Next)
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Next is one of the UK’s largest online clothing retailers, selling its own brand as well as over 1000 others across fashion, home and beauty categories. A FTSE 100 company based in Leicester, Next was founded in 1864 as a tailor under the name of Joseph Hepworth & Son. Today, the brand has around 500 stores in the UK and Ireland, and an online presence in over 70 countries worldwide. Next is looking to hire an assistant merchandiser and a trainee buyer in Leicester.

The Claw Models is a multinational model agency founded in 2018 by Benoit Guinot, Chris Lucas and Guillaume Proust, aiming to promote diversity and inclusivity in fashion through casting for campaigns, runways and editorials. Their clients include brands such as Prada, Louis Vuitton and Sunnei, as well as publications like Vogue and System Magazine, among others. The Claw Models is now searching for a male model booker and a booking assistant in Paris.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

