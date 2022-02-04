default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | 3 Ways to Impress in a Virtual Meeting

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Female Professional Hosting a Virtual Meeting. Getty Images.
Female Professional Hosting a Virtual Meeting. Getty Images. (Morsa Images)
By

3 Ways to Impress During a Virtual Meeting (Forbes)

Set the tone by making your first minutes stand out and captivate [by] choosing a starting point that helps you reinforce your personal brand. To deter multitasking, […] break the group into small cohorts so they can discuss a topic and report back.

5 Questions to Guide You to the Perfect Pitch (Inc.)

Make your point quickly [through] guiding the [reader] who is scanning your pitch. Break up large blocks of text, use bullets and put key phrases in bold [for clarity].

How to Approach a Career Change (The Telegraph)

Start by listing priorities and values and then find a role that fits these. Use your own networks [by] arranging informal chats with people in the types of job you’re interested in or with people who have good relationships with recruiters.

In This Article
Topics
Series

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022