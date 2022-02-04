Careers Counsel | 3 Ways to Impress in a Virtual Meeting

3 Ways to Impress During a Virtual Meeting (Forbes)

Set the tone by making your first minutes stand out and captivate [by] choosing a starting point that helps you reinforce your personal brand. To deter multitasking, […] break the group into small cohorts so they can discuss a topic and report back.

5 Questions to Guide You to the Perfect Pitch (Inc.)

Make your point quickly [through] guiding the [reader] who is scanning your pitch. Break up large blocks of text, use bullets and put key phrases in bold [for clarity].

How to Approach a Career Change (The Telegraph)

Start by listing priorities and values and then find a role that fits these. Use your own networks [by] arranging informal chats with people in the types of job you’re interested in or with people who have good relationships with recruiters.