Fixing Retail’s Sales Floor to C-Suite Pipeline

Fashion companies rely heavily on part-time associates to respond to a volatile industry where demand is often seasonal and margins are thin — but many drop the ball when it comes to making the job rewarding.
From wage hikes to tuition assistance, fashion firms say they’re pulling out all the stops to revamp the store associate role — but their efforts aren’t taking hold.
This week, talent expert Suki Sandhu OBE and advisor and executive search consultant Karen Harvey shared insights on the core skill sets expected of leaders and managers in the fashion industry today. BoF Careers shares key learnings from the event.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
To provide actionable insights and inspiration on how fashion and retail industries can further embed diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and business strategies today, BoF Careers co-hosted a panel discussion with The Outsiders Perspective. Now, BoF shares key learnings from the panel.
A US regulator has banned most uses of the clauses, which started as a way for fashion companies to prevent senior executives from walking off with trade secrets, but have become a standard retention tool.
