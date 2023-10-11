Why Retailers Still Can’t Solve Their Hiring Problem

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
High-end brands are counting on brick-and-mortar retail to deliver the sort of personalised shopping experiences that can’t be replicated online. But hiring and training employees to pull that off can be a challenge.
Indie brands that used to rely on Instagram ads and TikTok influencers to spread the word are hiring traditional sales reps who trek from store to store promoting their wares.
SMCP Group, the french parent of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot & De Fursac, is launching an academy to make the store associate role more modern and exciting.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.
BoF sits down with three employees from the sportswear company — the chief marketing officer, global head of design and accessories team lead — to learn how On fosters creative talent across its business, boosted by cross-team collaboration and mentorship.