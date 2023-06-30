Help Wanted: As Luxury Brands Open More Stores, Staffing Challenges Await

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Companies are increasingly finding that the best way to sidestep deficits in knowledge and experience among recent college graduates and veteran employees is to play a more active role in the education process.
SMCP Group, the french parent of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot & De Fursac, is launching an academy to make the store associate role more modern and exciting.
There are stores, there are flagships, and then there are mega projects like Dior’s Avenue Montaigne, Chanel’s Rue Cambon and Gucci’s Garden that go a step further in driving revenue and creating a lasting impression with shoppers. On Friday after a four-year renovation, Tiffany will make its case to be added to that list.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Coach, Bloomingdale’s and Saloni.
The school’s Florence campus director Danilo Venturi shares how IED is tailoring five new postgraduate courses led by mentorship and interdisciplinary, project-driven teaching to meet the needs of fashion’s next generation of talent.
Leslie Caswell held roles at Burberry and Meta before starting at Aesop. He advises juniors to focus on knowledge not seniority when approaching mentors, and to remember your first job doesn’t need to be your dream job.
As retailers’ commitment to activism faces criticism from all sides, companies must decide if they’re going to double down or stand back.