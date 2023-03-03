How Fashion Can Close Its Skills Gap

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
SMCP Group, the french parent of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot & De Fursac, is launching an academy to make the store associate role more modern and exciting.
Waves of Silicon Valley layoffs may create an opportunity for companies in other industries to staff up. Retailers like Nordstrom are looking to the next generation by sponsoring college courses.
For junior and senior talent embarking on a new role or a promotion, BoF Careers distils advice from leading fashion professionals, recruiters and career coaches on how to navigate a new job in fashion.
On Tuesday, March 7 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST, BoF’s Sheena Butler-Young and Sophie Soar will discuss how fashion talent — and employers — can better navigate the growing skills gap that exists at graduation, or that can crop up later in the pipeline.
Having started her career as a concept designer at Gap Inc. and Victoria’s Secret before becoming director of consulting at trend forecasting agency WGSN, Amiyra Perkins today leads a creative team at the tech firm. Now, she shares her career advice.
After decades on the outside of the fashion industry looking in, the designer — who took the stage at an LVMH-sponsored Black History Month event in New York on Thursday night — has his pick of collaborators.