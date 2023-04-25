Kering Sales Edge Up 1%, Lagging Rivals

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
‘Quiet luxury’ appears to be spreading like wildfire, but the trend is likely to prove both shallow and fleeting, argues Eugene Rabkin.
The chair of Burberry has called Brexit a “drag on growth” and asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reverse a decision to remove tax-free shopping for tourists that has left Britain nursing the “weakest” Covid recovery among its big markets.
At an executive briefing during Milan Design Week for the launch of the latest BoF Insights report, Design Holding’s CEO Daniel Lalonde, La Double J founder JJ Martin and Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, co-founder of the Invisible Collection, discuss the growing opportunities in the home design and hospitality space for fashion and beauty brands.
After sales hit €2.5 billion last year, the French heritage label known for its crocodile-logoed polos is looking to its new ‘Lacoste Arena’ retail concept to help power its next chapter of growth.