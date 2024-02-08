How Fashion Is Adapting to the Diversity Backlash

The Business of Fashion
The first-ever UK Fashion DEI Report calls for more robust diversity targets and for leaders to acknowledge the connection between inclusion and profitability.
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.
Like many companies in fashion and other industries, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department in 2020 it said would help improve its diversity and inclusion and create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former Black employees said things have only worsened since then.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
The founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row looks back on her own journey in the industry, the progress made and how far it still has to go.
Adam Baidawi set his sights on working at GQ while growing up in Australia. Having started his career as a freelance music journalist, he landed his first role at the Condé Nast publication. In 2020, Baidawi was promoted to deputy global editorial director, supporting GQ’s 21 editions around the world, and relocated to London to head up editorial content at British GQ. His work has also appeared in Vanity Fair, Vogue, CNN and Rolling Stone.
