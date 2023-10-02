US Court Halts Minority Grant Programme at Centre of Legal Challenge

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Prada Group, Coperni and Kate Spade.
Having studied a degree in journalism, Kiera Ganann started out as a retail manager at Ralph Lauren, before taking roles at Levi’s and Bolt Threads, which took her from the shop-floor to the executive suite. Here, she shares insights into the importance of being open to feedback and the valuable lessons she learnt when starting out.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
In a roundtable co-hosted by Bulgari and BoF, executives representing the likes of Gucci, Versace, Marni, Tod’s, Meta, McKinsey and more discussed topics such as female-identifying representation in leadership and sponsorship in the workplace. BoF shares key insights below.