default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

US Court Halts Minority Grant Programme at Centre of Legal Challenge

The Fearless Fund must pause its Strivers Grant Contest, which awards funds to Black women entrepreneurs, pending the outcome of a lawsuit from a conservative group alleging such grants are unconstitutional.
New lawsuits are stoking fears that corporate diversity efforts are the next target following the Supreme Court’s June decision striking down affirmative action programmes in higher education.
New lawsuits are stoking fears that corporate diversity efforts are the next target following the Supreme Court’s June decision striking down affirmative action programmes in higher education. (Getty)
By

A US federal court has ordered The Fearless Fund, an Atlanta-based venture capital firm that invests in minority-owned brands to pause applications for its grants amid a legal battle with a conservative group that opposes race-based programmes.

The fund, which has invested in beauty brands Bread Beauty, Brown Girl Jane and The Lip Bar among others, was sued in August for racial discrimination by American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group headed by Edward Blum, the conservative activist who successfully challenged race-based college admissions in the US Supreme Court.

The order temporarily blocked the fund from selecting a winner for its Strivers Grant Contest, a Mastercard-backed event that awards $20,000 small business grants to Black women four times a year, pending the outcome of the lawsuit, which is being heard in federal court in Georgia.

In its suit, filed in August, the American Alliance for Equal Rights had claimed the programme violates the Civil Rights Act of 1866 because only Black women are eligible for the award.

The litigation stoked fears among diversity advocates, minority founders and other leaders across fashion and other industries that corporate diversity efforts were the next target following the Supreme Court’s June decision striking down affirmative action programmes in higher education.

Danika Berry, a beauty entrepreneur and public relations consultant who has worked with Mielle Organics’ Monique Rodriguez and Janell Stephens of Camille Rose, among other founders, described Blum’s targeting of Fearless Fund as a “critical moment in the fight for diversity and inclusivity within the beauty sector.”

“I have witnessed the incredible talent and potential of these [Black women] entrepreneurs,” she wrote in August. “It deeply troubles me to see the obstacles they face in accessing funding on par with their counterparts in the industry.”

About the author
Sheena Butler-Young
Sheena Butler-Young

Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Prada Group, Coperni and Kate Spade.

How I Became... A Fashion Merchandising Executive

Having studied a degree in journalism, Kiera Ganann started out as a retail manager at Ralph Lauren, before taking roles at Levi’s and Bolt Threads, which took her from the shop-floor to the executive suite. Here, she shares insights into the importance of being open to feedback and the valuable lessons she learnt when starting out.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index