What the End of Affirmative Action Means for Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Coach, Bloomingdale’s and Saloni.
High-end brands are counting on brick-and-mortar retail to deliver the sort of personalised shopping experiences that can’t be replicated online. But hiring and training employees to pull that off can be a challenge.
The school’s Florence campus director Danilo Venturi shares how IED is tailoring five new postgraduate courses led by mentorship and interdisciplinary, project-driven teaching to meet the needs of fashion’s next generation of talent.
Leslie Caswell held roles at Burberry and Meta before starting at Aesop. He advises juniors to focus on knowledge not seniority when approaching mentors, and to remember your first job doesn’t need to be your dream job.