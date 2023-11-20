At Lululemon, Being Black Is ‘Off-Brand’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Kate Spade, Massimo Dutti and Me+Em.
Industry insiders and careers experts share their advice on how to navigate the challenges at the start of a career in fashion, from how to network effectively to optimising job applications and impressing in the workplace.
BoF Careers gathers advice from recruitment executives, HR managers and DEI leaders from fashion brands and businesses on their top tips for emerging talent navigating fashion’s job market.