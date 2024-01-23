UK Fashion Industry Isn’t Making Progress on Leadership Diversity, Report Finds

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.
Some creatives say a tougher environment has spurred them to be more emboldened in their work — and to care less about waiting for fashion’s gatekeepers to open doors.
Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts were already losing momentum before the Supreme Court weighed in. The ruling may accelerate the backslide, experts say.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Prada Group, JW Anderson and Gap.
The nonprofit founded by Aurora James is expanding its largest fundraising event as it looks to double down in a challenging climate for diversity and inclusion initiatives.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.