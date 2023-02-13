Why Fashion Should Recruit From Outside the Industry

The Business of Fashion
SMCP Group, the french parent of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot & De Fursac, is launching an academy to make the store associate role more modern and exciting.
Even as companies have worked out many big pandemic-era questions, new ones are on the horizon, including how to keep employees engaged during tough times.
BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Burberry, Jacquemus and Vestiaire Collective.
From working on the shop floor at Louis Vuitton to holding executive roles at Tag Heuer, Cartier, Tesla and Farfetch, Jeffery Fowler shares his career advice on advancing through the ranks in luxury retail.
The impact of losses caused by shoplifting is complicated, and numbers alone don’t tell the whole story — the consequences can reach everything from employee morale to customer experience.
