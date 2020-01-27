Careers Counsel | 7 Mistakes That Can Derail a Promising Job Interview

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

7 Mistakes That Can Derail a Promising Job Interview (Fast Company)

If you’re lucky enough to bond with the interviewer, be wary of becoming too familiar with that person. While it’s good to develop a friendly rapport, stay on a professional footing.

How to Decide If You Work in a Toxic Environment (Inc.)

What is it about your job that you don't like? If it's somebody in particular, like your manager or a colleague, try getting an outside perspective, raise the issues with your manager or schedule a meeting with HR.

20 Unusual Questions Hiring Managers Ask During Interviews (Business Insider)

Behavioural questions are meant to determine whether the candidate fits into the corporate culture and the team as a whole, [like] "what is more important? Dissent or consensus?"