The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | Creating Connections In a Hybrid Workplace

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Employee navigating hybrid working. Pexels.
Employee navigating hybrid working. Pexels.
6 Tips for Creating Hybrid Working Connections (CBNC)

Make a list of people you want to connect with. Maybe it’s someone you fell out of contact with, or someone new you just started working with, [...] be flexible and empathetic [and] meet people where they are.

How to Enjoy a Job You Don’t Like (Business Insider)

The process of identifying your strengths is a journey, and likely a career-long one. [...] Once you’ve got a lead on what you’re uniquely good at, figure out how to tweak your job so it allows those skills to shine. This [way you can] change your job to make it more personally meaningful.

How to Overcome Workplace Anxiety (Financial Times)

Sometimes we can only learn a lesson by going through it. If you are going through this yourself, be patient and try to get perspective. [...] If you’re seeing someone else go through it, talk to them about what you can do to help them find more confidence or get more downtime.


