Careers Counsel | How to Beat the Post-Holiday Funk

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

How to Beat the Post-Holiday Funk (Harvard Business Review)

Abstract goals are simply too big to make meaningful progress toward. Instead, turn your goal into specific actions that, when added up, lead to the desired outcome.

5 Things to Do if You Want a New Job in 2020 (Money)

During a job search, hiring managers look at resumes for an average of three seconds before they make a decision on the candidate, so it’s imperative to include impressive statistics prominently on the top.

Don't Get Bullied Into Making Work-Related New Year's Resolutions (Forbes)

Focus on building a tribe of like-minded people who share your values and ideals. This will be your go-to support group.