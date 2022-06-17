Careers Counsel | How to Bounce Back From a Rescinded Job Offer

How to Bounce Back From a Rescinded Job Offer (Financial Times)

You should negotiate as much as you can from a rescinded offer, including additional severance, medical benefits or stipends, being allowed to keep any tech hardware you’ve already received and job coaching or placement services.

How to Avoid Procrastination (Harvard Business Review)

To develop good [working] habits, do your important work in a consistent pattern daily. Devise a system for starting new tasks, drawing on one you’ve handled well. When a task makes you anxious, do the easiest part first and progress from there.

How Taking a Lunch Break Increases Productivity (Inc.)

You don’t need to schedule your lunch break at noon, or even to have a meal, as long as you feel recharged after the break. Start by asking yourself: when do you want to take a break and what do you want to do?