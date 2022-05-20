default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | How to Write an Impactful CV

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Interviewee hands over CV in a meeting.
Interviewee hands over CV in a meeting. (Pexels)
By

How to Craft an Impactful CV (Guardian)

There are lots of options available for you to choose the sections, running order and length of CV that will best fit your needs. Variations in formatting do not matter too much as long as the information is clearly labelled, structured and easy to read.

How to Stand Out In an Interview (Forbes)

Have a few questions already prepared. There is no reason to wait until the end of the interview. Instead, ask questions when it feels right. [...] Treat the interview as a conversation you would have with family or friends. It should be a genuine, organic, collaborative, back-and-forth discussion.

Setting Boundaries With Co-Workers (The Cut)

Set the stage by saying [you’re] heading into a busy period and [...] trying to be more disciplined. That way, you are letting [them] know what to expect, so your future [interactions] will be in context and, maybe more importantly, you are giving yourself a framework to feel more comfortable asserting control over your time.


In This Article
Topics
Series

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion: Technology
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The State of Fashion: Technology