default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | How to Deal With a Professional Setback

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Employee working late at night on a project.
Employee working late at night on a project. (Pexels)
By

How to Deal With a Professional Setback (Forbes)

Progress beats perfection. Set realistic expectations and celebrate small wins along the way — even if you fall short of your goals.

How to Set Boundaries in a New Job (Huffington Post)

It’s all about your language [...] Don’t over-use the word sorry, or say “I wish I could but…” This makes it looks like you should be doing these tasks, and are letting someone down.

How to Manage Distractions at Work (Fast Company)

[You] should feel comfortable blocking time on [your] calendar for focus work and thinking time. It’s ok to say “no” or “not now” — not everything needs to be done immediately.

.

.

In This Article
Topics
Series

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series