Careers Counsel | How to Deal With a Professional Setback

How to Deal With a Professional Setback (Forbes)

Progress beats perfection. Set realistic expectations and celebrate small wins along the way — even if you fall short of your goals.

How to Set Boundaries in a New Job (Huffington Post)

It’s all about your language [...] Don’t over-use the word sorry, or say “I wish I could but…” This makes it looks like you should be doing these tasks, and are letting someone down.

How to Manage Distractions at Work (Fast Company)

[You] should feel comfortable blocking time on [your] calendar for focus work and thinking time. It’s ok to say “no” or “not now” — not everything needs to be done immediately.