Careers Counsel | How to Effectively Communicate in the Workplace

How to Effectively Communicate in the Workplace (Forbes)

When we listen to someone speak, we’re listening for two things: confidence and emotion. Confidence conveys power — a low tone and the right inflection signals that others should take you seriously. Emotion expresses warmth. Vocal variety and a lively vocal tone make you interesting to others, capturing their attention.

How to Become a More Connected Team Leader (Inc.)

When you connect a team member to an outside contact, that solidifies your own connection both ways. Thus new relationships with industry influencers and peers is part of building connections to your own team.

How to Overcome Overthinking (Harvard Business Review)

Taking quick, decisive actions with small consequences gets you comfortable using your intuition. By starting small, you mitigate feelings of overwhelm and can gradually step your way up to larger, higher pressure decisions with greater self-trust.