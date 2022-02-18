default-output-block.skip-main
Careers Counsel | 4 Tips on Handling Unexpected Circumstances at Work

4 Tips on Handling Unexpected Circumstances at Work (Fast Company)

Saying no is hard. While practice helps, it’s simply hard to say no without having a solid backstory. Instead, change your [response and] replace it with [one] that allows you to take a couple of minutes to take stock and formulate a thoughtful response.

Determining the Skills to Include in Your CV (Guardian)

Key skills are words and phrases that describe the core areas of expertise required to do a job. [...] Search for some job descriptions that best fit your target jobs. Once you have collected four or five, you should start to see commonly occurring words and phrases [to include].

How to Answer Common Interview Questions (CNBC)

The secret to acing job interviews lies in confidence and preparation. [...] Explain not just what you’ve done, but why, what motivates you and how you want to make a difference in your next role.

