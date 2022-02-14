default-output-block.skip-main
Careers Counsel | Identifying When to Quit Your Job

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
How to Identify When to Quit Your Job (Huffington Post)

Learning keeps us motivated, and when you stop learning, it’s often a sign that you have outgrown your job. [...] If you feel like you’re doing the same thing over and over, and you’re not getting opportunities to do the next thing that you’re ready for, that could be a sign you should move on.

How to End an Interview That’s Not the Right Fit (The Cut)

If you realise that the role is simply not one you would want, one option is to be straightforward about that. [...] After all, a good interview is a collaborative, two-way conversation about whether it would make sense for the parties to work together.

How to Tell Your Boss You Are Burnt Out (Entrepreneur)

It may be a good idea to initiate a conversation with your boss and communicate with them about what they can do to make your career more enjoyable. The results of this conversation may surprise you, and may even influence your desire to stay employed under the same boss.

