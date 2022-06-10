Careers Counsel | How to Set Professional Priorities

How to Set Professional Priorities With Your Boss (Huffington Post)

Track how long it takes you to do certain tasks. [...] That way, when you ask your boss to re-prioritise your responsibilities, you have data to back you up about how certain tasks are clogging up your schedule.

How to Write a Stand-Out Cover Letter (Fast Company)

Start with a specific anecdote highlighting why you are a great candidate. A personal anecdote makes you memorable, which will help when you’re competing against a sea of applicants.

How to Negotiate a Starting Salary (CNBC)

Go into that conversation prepared with research about what the salary range is for this job in your area, and with a list of talking points of what you have accomplished and why you deserve it.







