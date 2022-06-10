default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | How to Set Professional Priorities

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
How to Set Professional Priorities With Your Boss.
Two colleagues discussing professional priorities at work.
By

How to Set Professional Priorities With Your Boss (Huffington Post)

Track how long it takes you to do certain tasks. [...] That way, when you ask your boss to re-prioritise your responsibilities, you have data to back you up about how certain tasks are clogging up your schedule.

How to Write a Stand-Out Cover Letter (Fast Company)

Start with a specific anecdote highlighting why you are a great candidate. A personal anecdote makes you memorable, which will help when you’re competing against a sea of applicants.

How to Negotiate a Starting Salary (CNBC)

Go into that conversation prepared with research about what the salary range is for this job in your area, and with a list of talking points of what you have accomplished and why you deserve it.



