Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | How to Spot Warning Signs in a Potential Employer

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Employee responding to marginalising comments at work.
Employee responding to marginalising comments at work. (Pexels)
By

How to Spot Warning Signs in a Potential Employer (Harvard Business Review)

Being observant in your interviews as well as attuned to how the process is managed, asking good follow-up questions, and doing your due diligence can help mitigate the chances of making a bad decision.

How to Respond to Marginalising Comments at Work (Business Insider)

The best way to deal with [microaggressions] is to turn them back on the speaker. Turning it around and saying, “What did you mean by that?” is powerful.

How to Handle Distractions from Coworkers (The Cut)

Speak to your boss about things that directly impact you [...] If [they] refuse to handle the situation, you can decide whether the distractions and general atmosphere in your office bother you enough that you would consider leaving.

