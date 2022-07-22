Careers Counsel | Navigating Feeling Undervalued at Work

Navigating Feeling Undervalued at Work (Huffington Post)

Instead of sulking or complaining about it, take action and talk to your supervisor about it. Don’t just accept the status quo of feeling like your potential is being wasted.

How to Work Better in a Team (Fast Company)

Each team member [should] create a “user manual”, [which provides] a low-pressure way to share their ideal conditions for getting work done — from their favourite communication channels to how they prefer to receive feedback.

How to Organise Your Work (Inc.)

Tidying up can positively influence your thoughts, emotions and decision-making [...] Start each day by organising your space. Or even better, do this at the conclusion of your day, so you start the next day fresh.