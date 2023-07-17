How I Became… An Omnichannel CRM Director in Fashion

The Business of Fashion
BoF learns about the development and upskilling opportunities that working for a portfolio company like Gap Inc. enables, hearing from creatives who have worked across more than one of its brands — Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic and Old Navy.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Mytheresa, Skims and Sister Jane.
For brands engineered by larger-than-life visionaries, like Savage x Fenty or Ralph Lauren, the first leadership transition can be complicated — but eventually rewarding.
Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts were already losing momentum before the Supreme Court weighed in. The ruling may accelerate the backslide, experts say.