Fashion’s Pride Month Lesson

The official calendar included the largest number of Black designers to date, but small production budgets, a dearth of media coverage and an overwhelming sense that Black creatives’ biggest supporters continue to be other Black and brown people has left much to be desired.
Target, Maybelline and others have been caught in an anti-trans backlash. How they respond could shape perception around their brands. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The tournament is an unparalleled marketing opportunity, but host country Qatar faces allegations it mistreated migrant workers and LGBTQ+ citizens. Fashion has mostly stayed out of the discourse.
Knowing whether an opportunity is a no-hope scenario or a potential career-defining moment is half the battle for rising executives.